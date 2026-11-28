Chicago police investigated a suspicious package in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on Saturday.

Police responded to a call about the package at a construction site on Central Avenue near Diversey Avenue.

Police said the package contained narcotics and was disposed of.

One person was taken to the hospital. It is unclear how they were hurt, but police say it was not in connection with the package.

No one was arrested.

Police say there is no threat to the community.