'Suspicious object' turns out to be harmless, but disrupts Loop 'L' service

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A "suspicious object" at the Adams/Wabash station turned out to be harmless, but station disrupted Loop 'L' service on multiple lines Thursday evening.

As of just before 9 p.m., Brown Line service was suspended south of Chicago Avenue, Green Line service was suspended east of Ashland/Lake, and Pink Line service was shut down north and east of the Polk station.

Authorities said the lines were shut down so police could investigate a suspicious object, but it turned out to be a security tag from that a store would put on an article of clothing.

CHECK: CTA Updates