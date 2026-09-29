Chicago police release video of suspects wanted in Greater Grand Crossing homicide

Chicago police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a homicide on the city's South Side over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, in the 7500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

CPD said a 26-year-old man was standing near his vehicle at a business when a black sedan occupied by the two suspects approached. One of them then pulled out a handgun and shot in the victim's direction.

One of them and opened fire in the victim's direction. The victim entered his vehicle and drove away.

CPD said the suspects followed the victim and continued shooting in the victim's direction while in traffic.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the back and to the knee and then hit a pole nearby.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Naseem D. Stevens. An autopsy indicated he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

CPD released a video of the suspects shown dressed in all dark clothing with hoods and their faces covered and armed with a handgun and a rifle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8271 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK427296.