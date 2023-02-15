Police searching for two suspects wanted in deadly Chatham shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for two suspects who shot a man on Sunday night.

Chicago police believe two were in an argument with a man near 83rd Street and King Drive, around 6 p.m. Police said one of the suspects shot the man multiple times.

The victim died.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects in black and yellow Nike shoes. The other was wearing black and blue shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.