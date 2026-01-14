Suspected murder weapon used in Ohio couple's slaying found in suspect's Chicago home

Police said Wednesday that the suspected murder weapon used in the slayings of an Ohio couple was found in the suspect's home in Chicago following his arrest over the weekend.

Michael McKee, 39, has been charged with two counts of premeditated murder in the deaths of his ex-wife, Monique Tepe, and her new husband, Spencer Tepe, inside their home in Columbus, Ohio, in December.

McKee was arrested on Saturday in Rockford, Illinois, and has waived extradition back to Ohio. He's being held at the Winnebago County Jail until he is sent back to Ohio.

Columbus police said they found multiple weapons inside his condo in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in Chicago, including the gun they believe was used to kill the Tepes.

Investigators also described Wednesday how they tracked McKee down.

"We can say that we have the suspect's vehicle on neighborhood video surveillance arriving just before the murders, and leaving shortly after. Detectives were able to link this vehicle to McKee. The vehicle was located in Rockford, Illinois, and evidence was found that showed McKee in possession of the vehicle before and after the homicides," Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said.

Investigators believe Spencer, 37, and Monique, 39, were fatally shot between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Dec. 30 in their home located in the Near East Side neighborhood of downtown Columbus, local police said.

Later that morning, officers conducting a welfare check arrived to find Spencer and Monique dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators did not find any weapons or signs of forced entry at the scene. Two children, a 1-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl, were found inside the home uninjured.

Police would not comment on the motive for the killings, but did say it was a targeted domestic violence-related attack.

Multiple outlets reported McKee lived in Chicago, but worked as a vascular surgeon for OSF HealthCare in Rockford. McKee was not listed in that hospital system's directory, but came up as an OSF doctor when searching providers through insurance.

An OSF spokesperson said: "OSF is cooperating with authorities who will provide any further information. All questions should be directed to law enforcement authorities."