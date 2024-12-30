Suspect sought in double homicide inside Park Forest home

PARK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Police on Monday released the identity of the suspect they say shot and killed two women Friday morning inside a home in Park Forest.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect, identified as Coleman Franklin. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Lillian Brown, 51, and Sabrina McCain, 30.

Just after 6 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Miami Street for a report of a gunshot victim inside a residence. Officers forced their way into the residence and found the two women unresponsive, along with two unharmed children.

Police said the two women suffered from apparent gunshot wounds. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene. McCain was taken to a local hospital, where she later died. The children were also taken to local hospitals for medical treatment as a precaution.

This shooting was not a random crime, and the victims and suspects were known to each other. Police said Franklin is not in custody and is being sought by law enforcement.

Residents in Park Forest and surrounding areas are asked to provide information as the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the Investigations Division of the Park Forest Police Department at 708-748-1309.

