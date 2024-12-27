2 women found shot to death inside suburban Chicago residence, police say

PARK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Park Forest police are investigating after two women were found shot and killed inside a residence Thursday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Miami Street for a report of a gunshot victim inside the residence. Officers forced their way into the residence and found the two women, 30 and 51, unresponsive, along with two unharmed children.

Police said the women suffered from apparent gunshot wounds, with one pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a local hospital, where she later died. The children were also taken to local hospitals for medical treatment as a precaution.

The initial investigation indicated it was an isolated incident, as the victims and the suspect were acquainted.

Investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force has been activated, and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit was called to assist the Park Forest Investigations Unit.

Park Forest police said more information will be made available at a later time.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Unit at (708) 748-1309.