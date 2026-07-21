Suspect sought in CTA train robbery in Greater Grand Crossing

Mass Transit detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect accused of robbing a passenger on a CTA train earlier this month.

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. on July 8, in the 0-100 block of West 68th Street in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police did not say what was stolen from the victim.

Detectives released surveillance photos of the suspect described as a Black male of unknown age, who was wearing a black T-shirt, faded blue jeans, and black shoes at the time of the incident. The suspect also has a lower right arm tattoo.

The person above is being sought by police in connection with the robbery of a passenger on a CTA train on July 8, around 12:45 a.m. Mass Transit Detectives

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK324692.