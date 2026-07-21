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Suspect sought in CTA train robbery in Greater Grand Crossing

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Mass Transit detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect accused of robbing a passenger on a CTA train earlier this month. 

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. on July 8, in the 0-100 block of West 68th Street in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police did not say what was stolen from the victim.

Detectives released surveillance photos of the suspect described as a Black male of unknown age, who was wearing a black T-shirt, faded blue jeans, and black shoes at the time of the incident. The suspect also has a lower right arm tattoo.

CTA train robbery suspect 69th Street
The person above is being sought by police in connection with the robbery of a passenger on a CTA train on July 8, around 12:45 a.m. Mass Transit Detectives 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK324692.

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