Chicago police release image of suspect in CTA Blue Line train stabbing in the Loop

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who stabbed another man during a fight on a CTA Blue Line train earlier this month.

The incident happened in the 500 block of South LaSalle Street in the Loop just before 7:30 p.m. on June 3.

CPD said that a 36-year-old man got into a fight with the suspect on the train, who pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim before fleeing the scene.

Police said the victim suffered cuts to his neck and the left side of his body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

The suspect is described as an African American man who was wearing a gray hooded sweater with the number 24 on the front, a blue surgical mask, light-colored jeans, and black gym shoes at the time of the incident.

The person pictured above is being sought by police in connection with an aggravated battery on a CTA Blue Line train on June 3, 2026. Chicago Police Department



Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at

312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK280743.

The video above is from a previous report.