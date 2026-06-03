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Man stabbed on CTA Blue Line train in downtown Chicago

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

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A man suffered cuts to his neck and body during a fight on board a CTA Blue Line train on Wednesday evening in the Loop.

Police said, shortly before 7:30 p.m., a 36-year-old man got into a fight with another man on a Blue Line train near the LaSalle stop.

The other man pulled out a sharp object and struck the victim before fleeing the scene.

Police said the victim suffered a cut to his neck and the left side of his body, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

No one was in custody Wednesday night. Area 3 detectives were investigating.

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