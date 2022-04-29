Retired Cook County Sheriff's officer shoots, critically wounds one of three men robbing him in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A retired Cook County Sheriff's officer shot and wounded one of three men who were robbing him at gunpoint in Chicago Lawn Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the 60-year-old victim was walking to his vehicle in the 2800 block of West 66th Street when three men came up and one of them stuck a gun in his back, police said. The other two robbers took his property.

A witness told CBS 2's Jermont Terry she was getting off a bus when she witnessed the robbery happening. The woman said the victim fired first, after he and the man who had earlier shoved the gun at his back had been facing off with guns pointed at each other.

The victim said he was a retired County Sheriff's officer, the woman said.

The robber who was shot was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Two other suspected robbers were taken into police custody.