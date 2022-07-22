Suspect in Burbank bank robbery at large

CHICAGO (CBS) – An unknown suspect robbed a Huntington Bank in Burbank on Thursday.

The FBI responded to the robbery at the bank, located at 7901 South Harlem Ave., at around 10 a.m., according to an agency news release.

At around 9:15 a.m., the male suspect presented a note to a teller and implied he had a gun, but did not display one.

The FBI released images of the suspect which appear to show him wearing a black Chicago Blackhawks cap, a black neck gaiter face covering, a black t-shirt, dark-colored jeans, a light-colored wrist wrap on his right side, with white and black shoes. He also had a black backpack.

The FBI said he was between 5 feet 1 inch and 5 feet 3 inches tall and in his 20s.

The suspect fled the bank on foot and remains at large, the FBI said.

The agency is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading directly to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact the FBI's Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov, and can do so anonymously.