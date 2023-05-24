Watch CBS News
Suspect charged with robbing, stabbing man in West Town

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man was charged with robbing and stabbing another man in the West Town neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Police arrested 41-year-old Tramain Bates, in the 1200 block of South Ashland Avenue.

He was taken into custody minutes after forcefully taking property from the victim before stabbing him on the same block.

Bates is charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday. 

