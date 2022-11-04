Watch CBS News
Suspect charged in stabbing on CTA Red Line train at North & Clybourn

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with stabbing another man on a CTA train at North and Clybourn Thursday.

Corey Bulliox, 49, was arrested in the 1500 block of North Clybourn around 5:42 a.m.

He was identified as the suspect who moments earlier stabbed a 40-year-old man while riding the train. The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital with a stab wound to the hip.

CTA said Chicago police and fire departments responded to the station after reports of a disturbance on board a southbound Red Line train.

Responding officers placed Bulliox into custody and he was charged with aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

No further information was immediately available. 

November 4, 2022 / 6:26 AM

