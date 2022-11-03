Watch CBS News
Person stabbed on CTA Red Line train at North & Clybourn station

CHICAGO (CBS) – A person is hospitalized after being stabbed on a CTA Red Line train at the North/Clybourn station Thursday morning. 

CTA said around 5:20 a.m., Chicago police and fire departments responded to the station after reports of a disturbance on board a southbound Red Line train.

Police confirmed that one person was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital with a stab wound to the hip. Another person is in custody.

Service along the Red Line was briefly impacted but has since resumed.

Police are investigating. 

First published on November 3, 2022 / 6:51 AM

