Person stabbed on CTA Red Line train at North & Clybourn station
CHICAGO (CBS) – A person is hospitalized after being stabbed on a CTA Red Line train at the North/Clybourn station Thursday morning.
CTA said around 5:20 a.m., Chicago police and fire departments responded to the station after reports of a disturbance on board a southbound Red Line train.
Police confirmed that one person was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital with a stab wound to the hip. Another person is in custody.
Service along the Red Line was briefly impacted but has since resumed.
Police are investigating.
