Person stabbed on CTA Red Line train at North & Clybourn station

CHICAGO (CBS) – A person is hospitalized after being stabbed on a CTA Red Line train at the North/Clybourn station Thursday morning.

CTA said around 5:20 a.m., Chicago police and fire departments responded to the station after reports of a disturbance on board a southbound Red Line train.

[Station(s) Bypassed] Howard-bound Red Line trains are running, but not stopping at North/Clybourn due to an injured customer. — cta (@cta) November 3, 2022

Police confirmed that one person was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital with a stab wound to the hip. Another person is in custody.

Service along the Red Line was briefly impacted but has since resumed.

[Normal Service*] Red Line trains have resumed making stops at North/Clybourn. — cta (@cta) November 3, 2022

Police are investigating.