Suspect charged in deadly shooting of 2 high school classmates in Chicago Loop last year

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man has been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of two high school classmates who were on their lunch break in the Loop last year.

Tommie Coleman, 22, was arrested by Chicago police and members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force on Wednesday in the 5700 block of North Mason Avenue. He was charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm from an occupied vehicle, and possession of a weapon by a felon. He was also cited for not registering a weapon.

Police said Coleman was identified as one of the suspects who participated in the deadly shooting of Monterio Williams, 17, and Robert Boston, 16, on Jan. 24, 2024, in the 0-100 block of North Wabash Avenue.

The teens were leaving Innovations High School at 17. North State Street when a dark-colored sedan and SUV pulled up along Wabash. That's when several people exited the victims and opened fire without confrontation, authorities said.

Williams was hit in his right hip and chest, and Boston was also hit in the chest by gunfire. Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they died.

Coleman is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Feb. 1.

The video above is from a previous report.