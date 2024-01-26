Two people shot in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- At least two people were shot in the Loop Friday during the lunch hour.

Multiple police cars sped through the Loop to Wabash Avenue, between Washington and Madison streets, around 12:30 p.m. Two people were receiving life-saving measures, according to witnesses.

That intersection is in the heart of downtown, with a busy CTA train train stop above the street.

Streets surrounding the area are closed.

One of the victims was taken to Northwestern University Hospital in critical condition, and the second victim was likely to be transported there as well.

This is a developing story.