Chicago police officer Fernanda Ballesteros released from hospital after being shot in the head in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago Police officer Fernanda Ballesteros, 27, has been released from the hospital after she was shot in the head during a traffic stop Wednesday in West Englewood.

Family, fellow police officers, and hospital staff gathered outside the University of Chicago Medical Center in support of Ballesteros.

As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported, among the people waiting for the officer's release was Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. who greeted her with a hug. Yanez was also shot in the line of duty last August.

VERY first person in line to greet her as she exits? Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. (seen with walker in photo below) who himself was shot in the line of duty last August. His partner Ella French died from her injures. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/XhyhLrWMjB — Chris Tye (@TVTye) June 6, 2022

Ballesteros was emotional during her release -- blowing a kiss to family and shedding tears as bagpipes played as she was escorted to her vehicle.

With hundreds of colleagues and a mariachi band greeting her, 27 year old CPD Officer Fernanda Ballesteros released from hospital just five days after being shot in the line of duty in West Englewood. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/aCiJV8Qf7c — Chris Tye (@TVTye) June 6, 2022

Last week, Ballesteros and her partner, who are both assigned to the Englewood (7th) District, were in a marked squad car attempting a traffic stop in the 6100 block of South Paulina Street around 5:42 p.m., according to Police Supt. David Brown.

The car the officers were trying to pull over first sped up, and then slowed down to come in parallel with the squad car, Brown said. At that point, someone in the car started shooting at the officers.

A police source with direct knowledge of the incident said two shots were fired at the squad car. One bullet hit a door. The other went through the windshield. The officer who was driving was shot in the head.

Police have identified the suspect, a man with a previous arrest record who remains at large.

A police source said she has been on the job for three years.