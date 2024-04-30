Man arrested who may be connected to scene where fallen Officer Luis Huesca's gun was recovered

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been arrested who may be connected to the killer of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca.

Caschaus Tate, 20, is facing multiple charges including one for a burglary in Richton Park and one for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in Chicago.

Chicago police said the 20-year-old in custody is connected to 22-year-old Xavier Tate Jr., who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Officer Luis Huesca. Police have not confirmed how the two are connected.

There's a warrant for Xavier Tate Jr.'s arrest. He's been on the run since Sunday, April 21.

Huesca, a six-year veteran who worked with the Area 2 Priority Response Team, was shot and killed while returning home from his shift while still in uniform on April 21.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 5500 block of South Kedzie Avenue just before 3 a.m. After touring the area, officers drove to the 3100 block of West 56th Street, where Huesca was found outside with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

On Friday, police were seen at 108th and Hale in the Beverly neighborhood.

Police sources said Caschaus Tate was inside that home.

According to charging documents, officers saw Caucus Tate throw a semi-automatic glock over a fence as they searched the home. This is believed to be Officer Huesca's gun that was missing the morning he was killed.

Caschaus Tate is under 21 years old and doesn't have a valid FOID card. He will be in court on Friday for his aggravated unlawful use of a weapons charge.

He is set to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday for the burglary charge.

While Xavier Tate Jr. remains on the run, Crime Stoppers and ATF are offering a combined $25,000 for information leading to the arrest. The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, the FBI, and the Fraternal Order of Police are offering a combined $75,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-535-STOP or submit a tip at CPDTip.com.

As the investigation continues, The community continues mourning for Officer Huesca.

Monday night hundreds gathered to Chicago Plumbers Union Hall to honor him just hours after his funeral. The purpose of this fundraiser is to provide monetary support for his family.