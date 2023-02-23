Surveillance video shows woman being hit by SUV in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Evanston are looking for information about a hit-and-run that left a woman seriously hurt earlier this month.

Police said surveillance video taken at 6:30 a.mn. Wednesday, Feb. 8 showed a light-colored sport-utility vehicle resembling a Nissan Rogue hitting Yun Park while was crossing Chicago Avenue at Dempster Street.

Park was walking west on the north side of Dempster Street. The vehicle was turning from eastbound Dempster Street onto northbound Chicago Avenue – the Evanston extension of Chicago's Clark Street.

The driver of the SUV has not been identified. Evanston police continue to investigate.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Park's recovery at NorthShore University HealthSystem Evanston Hospital.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run should call the Evanston Police Traffic Bureau at (847) 866-5079, or text a to CRIMES (247637) and start their message with EPDTIP.