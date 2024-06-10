Surveillance video captures man wanted in sexual assault on Chicago's Northwest Side

Surveillance video captures man wanted in sexual assault on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Surveillance video captured a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Police said on May 28, a man forced a woman into the gangway of a home in the 2900 block of North Mango Avenue. He then threatened her before taking off her pants and ripping off her undergarment, police said.

CPD

The shirtless offender, seen on surveillance video, ran southbound down an alley on Mango Avenue to George Street and continued to Central Avenue. He then went westbound on Parkside Avenue, police said.

The offender left his shirt and hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554.