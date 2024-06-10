Watch CBS News
Surveillance video captures man wanted in sexual assault on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Surveillance video captured a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood. 

Police said on May 28, a man forced a woman into the gangway of a home in the 2900 block of North Mango Avenue. He then threatened her before taking off her pants and ripping off her undergarment, police said. 

The shirtless offender, seen on surveillance video, ran southbound down an alley on Mango Avenue to George Street and continued to Central Avenue. He then went westbound on Parkside Avenue, police said. 

The offender left his shirt and hoodie. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

First published on June 10, 2024 / 12:37 PM CDT

