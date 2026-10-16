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Surveillance video captures group taking ATM from gas station in Englewood

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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A group was caught on camera taking an ATM from a gas station in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood early Friday morning. 

Chicago police said a group of two to four people broke into a business in the 200 block of West 63rd Street around 4:45 a.m.

Surveillance video captured the group taking the ATM from inside the gas station, dragging it outside, and loading it into a black SUV. 

A witness told CBS News Chicago the suspects were armed. 

"It was terrifying, I was terrified, they came with their guns out," Quintrell said. 

No arrests have been made.

Area One detectives are investigating. 

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