Surveillance video captures group taking ATM from gas station in Englewood

A group was caught on camera taking an ATM from a gas station in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood early Friday morning.

Chicago police said a group of two to four people broke into a business in the 200 block of West 63rd Street around 4:45 a.m.

Surveillance video captured the group taking the ATM from inside the gas station, dragging it outside, and loading it into a black SUV.

A witness told CBS News Chicago the suspects were armed.

"It was terrifying, I was terrified, they came with their guns out," Quintrell said.

No arrests have been made.

Area One detectives are investigating.