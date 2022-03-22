Watch CBS News

Supreme Court hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson continues Tuesday

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

Supreme Court hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson continues Tuesday 01:38

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court hearing continues Tuesday.

Jackson is President Biden's nominee to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

The confirmation hearing is slated for four days, and day two continues at 8 a.m.

Jackson will be the first black woman to serve on the high court. 

Mon Monday, she pledged to carefully follow the law, telling senators she would decide cases without fear or favor and defend the constitution. 

Jackson also singled out her husband and two daughters, as well as her parents, thanking them for their support. 

Mugo Odigwe
mugoodigwe-new.jpg

Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

First published on March 22, 2022 / 5:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.