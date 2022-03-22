Supreme Court hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson continues Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court hearing continues Tuesday.

Jackson is President Biden's nominee to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

The confirmation hearing is slated for four days, and day two continues at 8 a.m.

Jackson will be the first black woman to serve on the high court.

Mon Monday, she pledged to carefully follow the law, telling senators she would decide cases without fear or favor and defend the constitution.

Jackson also singled out her husband and two daughters, as well as her parents, thanking them for their support.