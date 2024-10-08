Watch CBS News
Sunshine with warming temperatures in Chicago

Warming trend this week in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) — Gorgeous autumn weather continues in Illinois and Indiana. 

A dry and cool northwest flow is leading to clear skies and comfortable temperatures on Tuesday. 

A brief return of south winds bumps high temperatures into the 80s on Friday, but a series of cold fronts this weekend eventually leads to an October chill. 

High temperatures drop into the 50s early next week. 

Chicago Marathon runners will contend with 30 mph northerly wind gusts and cool temperatures in the 50s for Sunday's race.

In the wake of the cold fronts, relatively warm Lake Michigan waters may spawn lake-effect rain showers, mainly in northwest Indiana, this weekend into early next week. Most areas remain dry for the next seven days.

