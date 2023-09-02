First Alert Weather: Sunshine, warmer temps through Labor Day weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warm, sunny summer day ahead for the Labor Day weekend.
The humidity stays tolerable through the holiday weekend but cranks up by Tuesday.
A chance of showers or storms arrive late Tuesday. Temperatures will cool by the end of the upcoming workweek.
Today:
Sunny. High near 90.
Tonight:
Clear. Low 67.
Tomorrow:
Sunny and Breezy. High 95.
Labor Day
Sunny. High 96.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.