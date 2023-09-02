Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Sunshine, warmer temps through Labor Day weekend

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Return of 90s for Labor Day weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warm, sunny summer day ahead for the Labor Day weekend. 

The humidity stays tolerable through the holiday weekend but cranks up by Tuesday.

A chance of showers or storms arrive late Tuesday. Temperatures will cool by the end of the upcoming workweek.  

Today:

Sunny. High near 90.

Tonight:

Clear. Low 67.

Tomorrow:

Sunny and Breezy. High 95.

Labor Day

Sunny. High 96.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on September 2, 2023 / 7:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

