First Alert Weather: Sunshine, warmer temps through Labor Day weekend

First Alert Weather: Return of 90s for Labor Day weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warm, sunny summer day ahead for the Labor Day weekend.

The humidity stays tolerable through the holiday weekend but cranks up by Tuesday.

A chance of showers or storms arrive late Tuesday. Temperatures will cool by the end of the upcoming workweek.

Today:

Sunny. High near 90.

Tonight:

Clear. Low 67.

Tomorrow:

Sunny and Breezy. High 95.

Labor Day

Sunny. High 96.

