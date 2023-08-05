First Alert Weather: Sunshine to start, shower chances through the day
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's day three of Lollapalooza and we kick it off with more sunshine and steamy weather.
Shower chances increase through the day with the bulk of the rains staying south - highs in the 80s and 70s near the lake.
Showers taper off by early Sunday with sunshine returning. More storms develop and become widespread through the day, some could be strong.
Rain chance lingers into Monday before drying up.
TODAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, CHANCE OF SHOWERS HIGH: 80
TOGHT: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS LOW: 70
TOMORROW: WEATHER ALERT -- SCATTERED STORMS HIGH: 84
