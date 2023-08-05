Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Sunshine to start, shower chances through the day

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Sunshine to start, shower possible
First Alert Weather: Sunshine to start, shower possible 01:58

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's day three of Lollapalooza and we kick it off with more sunshine and steamy weather. 

5-panel-daypart-today1.png
CBS News Chicago

Shower chances increase through the day with the bulk of the rains staying south - highs in the 80s and 70s near the lake. 

next-12-hrs-precip-chances1.png
CBS News Chicago

Showers taper off by early Sunday with sunshine returning. More storms develop and become widespread through the day, some could be strong. 

cbsn-20231.png
CBS News Chicago

Rain chance lingers into Monday before drying up. 

3-day-forecast-am1.png
CBS News Chicago

TODAY:  CLOUDS INCREASE, CHANCE OF SHOWERS HIGH: 80

TOGHT:  CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS LOW: 70

TOMORROW: WEATHER ALERT -- SCATTERED STORMS HIGH: 84

7-day-forecast-am1.png
CBS News Chicago
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on August 5, 2023 / 6:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.