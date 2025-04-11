Sunshine returns to Chicago area Friday afternoon, increasing temps through the weekend

Sunshine returns to Chicago as warming trend continues through weekend

Sunshine returns to Chicago as warming trend continues through weekend

Sunshine and the warmest temperatures in two weeks dominate your weekend forecast as a ridge of high pressure moves eastward from the Plains.

Following a gray week with highs in the 40s, sunshine returned Friday afternoon. Saturday brings highs near 60, though a cool lake breeze keeps lakefront communities in the 50s. Sunday, expect a mix of clouds and sun with some 70s inland.

Mainly dry weather continues until our next chance of spring storms late next week.

Forecast at a glance

TONIGHT: Clear with a low of 36.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High of 60, cooler lakeside.

SUNDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Breezy, with a high of 66.