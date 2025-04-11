Watch CBS News
Sunshine returns to Chicago area Friday afternoon, increasing temps through the weekend

By David Yeomans

/ CBS Chicago

Sunshine and the warmest temperatures in two weeks dominate your weekend forecast as a ridge of high pressure moves eastward from the Plains.

Following a gray week with highs in the 40s, sunshine returned Friday afternoon. Saturday brings highs near 60, though a cool lake breeze keeps lakefront communities in the 50s. Sunday, expect a mix of clouds and sun with some 70s inland.

Mainly dry weather continues until our next chance of spring storms late next week.

Forecast at a glance

TONIGHT: Clear with a low of 36.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High of 60, cooler lakeside.

SUNDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Breezy, with a high of 66.

