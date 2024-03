Plenty of sunshine for Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's going to be a sunshiny day!

With high pressure in control, we expect sunny skies and a cool northwest wind flow.

As the high drifts eastward tonight, a warm return flow sets up for Monday, and a warmup begins. Gusty southwest winds will carry temperatures 20 degrees above average.

TODAY:

SUNNY. HIGH 47.

TONIGHT:

CLEAR. LOW 31.

MONDAY:

WARM WINDS. SUNNY. HIGH 63.

