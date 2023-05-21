First Alert Weather: Sunshine continues, temps upper 70s
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As promised, another beautifully sunny day during this stretch of good weather - this time with slightly warmer temperatures.
Sunshine continues for the entire week and into the Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures will stay in the 70s and 80s.
Today:
Mostly sunny. High 77.
Tonight:
Mostly clear. Low 54.
Tomorrow:
Sunny, with hazy/smoky conditions possible. High 77. Cooler lakeside.
