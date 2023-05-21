Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Sunshine continues, temps upper 70s

By Robb Ellis

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As promised, another beautifully sunny day during this stretch of good weather - this time with slightly warmer temperatures. 

Sunshine continues for the entire week and into the Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures will stay in the 70s and 80s.

Today:

Mostly sunny. High 77.

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Low 54.

Tomorrow:

Sunny, with hazy/smoky conditions possible. High 77. Cooler lakeside.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

May 21, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

