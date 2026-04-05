Devin Booker scores 30 points, Jalen Green adds 25 as Suns hold off Bulls 120-110

Devin Booker scored 30 points, Jalen Green added 25 and the Phoenix Suns ended the game on an 11-2 run to top the Chicago Bulls 120-110 on Sunday.

Dillon Brooks scored 15, and the Suns shook off back-to-back losses at Orlando and Charlotte.

The Suns led by 13 late in the third quarter before the Bulls went on an 11-0 run. They were clinging to a 109-108 advantage with about three minutes remaining when Brooks hit a turnaround jumper to start the decisive run and added a 3-pointer.

The Bulls missed four shots on their next possession, including three straight at point-blank range by Leonard Miller, before Booker made a 3 to make 117-108 with 1:33 remaining.

Chicago's Josh Giddey (strained left hamstring) and Matas Buzelis (illness) missed the game. And with their two best players out, the Bulls lost their seventh in a row.

Tre Jones scored 29 for Chicago. Collin Sexton had 18 points and nine rebounds, and Miller scored 17.

The Suns led 84-71 late in the third quarter when Chicago's Rob Dillingham drove for a reverse layup to spark an 11-0 run. He also hit a 3 and made 1 of 2 free throws with a minute remaining to pull the Bulls within two.

Up next

Suns: Host Houston on Tuesday.

Bulls: Visit Washington on Tuesday and Thursday.