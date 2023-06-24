Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Hazy, sunny with highs near 90 degrees

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Get ready for a hot Saturday, followed by a chance of showers and storms tonight and Sunday. 

After the weekend, cooler temps return during the workweek.

70s for Monday through Wednesday next week. A few lingering showers on Monday, but then clearing out by Wednesday.  

Today:

Hazy sunshine. High near 90.

Tonight:

Chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 69.

Tomorrow:

Showers and a few thunderstorms. High 82.

First published on June 24, 2023 / 6:00 AM

