First Alert Weather: Hazy, sunny with highs near 90 degrees
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Get ready for a hot Saturday, followed by a chance of showers and storms tonight and Sunday.
After the weekend, cooler temps return during the workweek.
70s for Monday through Wednesday next week. A few lingering showers on Monday, but then clearing out by Wednesday.
Today:
Hazy sunshine. High near 90.
Tonight:
Chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 69.
Tomorrow:
Showers and a few thunderstorms. High 82.
