Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny through the afternoon, higher temps possible

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- No significant lakefront cooling today. In fact, Winnetka is at 92 degrees right now! Our high so far has been 88 degrees. We still have time to climb. The record high for today is 92 set in 1956. 

highs-so-far-adi.png
CBS 2
wind-speed-adi.png
CBS 2
daypart-3-panel-evening-2.png
CBS 2

Pattern changes this weekend with the passage of a cold front Saturday, bringing showers and thunderstorms to start the weekend. More seasonable temperatures behind the frontal passage for Sunday and beyond. Normal high is 69 degrees.

3-day-weekend-forecast-left-3.png
CBS 2

TONIGHT: FAIR & WARM. LOW 65.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 88. RECORD HIGH IS 89 DEGREES SET IN 1991.

SATURDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 76.

SUNDAY: FEW LEFTOVER SHOWERS. OTHERWISE PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 70.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-3.png
CBS 2
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on May 12, 2022 / 2:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.