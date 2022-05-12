Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny through the afternoon, higher temps possible

CHICAGO (CBS) -- No significant lakefront cooling today. In fact, Winnetka is at 92 degrees right now! Our high so far has been 88 degrees. We still have time to climb. The record high for today is 92 set in 1956.

Pattern changes this weekend with the passage of a cold front Saturday, bringing showers and thunderstorms to start the weekend. More seasonable temperatures behind the frontal passage for Sunday and beyond. Normal high is 69 degrees.

TONIGHT: FAIR & WARM. LOW 65.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 88. RECORD HIGH IS 89 DEGREES SET IN 1991.

SATURDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 76.

SUNDAY: FEW LEFTOVER SHOWERS. OTHERWISE PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 70.

