Sunny start to the week in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Sunny skies are ahead for the Chicago area on Monday.

Above-average highs in the mid to upper 40s continue.

Dry conditions linger until Wednesday when rain moves in at night. According to the National Weather Service, rain moves in late Wednesday with the potential for a mix of snow by Thursday morning.

A colder trend arrives Friday and Saturday with highs in the 30s.