Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny skies, slightly less cold temperatures ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear and cold tonight with lows around 5 degrees in Chicago and below zero readings in the far western suburbs. Wind chills overnight into Wednesday morning will be below zero between -5 to -15 degrees.

Sunny skies for Wednesday, and after a cold start, we'll have highs climb to the upper 20s. Wind chills will be in the teens during the afternoon.

Another blast of cold air arrives late Thursday. Highs on Thursday will make it to around 30 degrees, then fall to the single digits for Thursday night. Highs will be colder on Friday in the mid-teens.

A southerly wind will increase moisture and milder air this weekend, leading to highs above freezing in the 30s and more cloud cover.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold. Low 5°, with wind chills of -5 to -15.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and not as cold. High 29°, with wind chills in the teens.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High 31°

