Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny skies and warm winds for Tuesday

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool down comes this weekend

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool down comes this weekend

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool down comes this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear skies overnight with lows in the low 60s in Chicago and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

CBS

Sunny skies and a warm south wind will boost highs to the upper 80s on Tuesday, according to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon. A high of 87 degrees in Chicago would be 18 degrees above normal.

CBS

More clouds for Wednesday with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s. Showers will be likely for Thursday with a chance for thunder in the morning and highs in the low 70s in the afternoon.

CBS

Windy and cooler behind a cold front for Friday with highs around 60 degrees and a shower chance in the afternoon and evening.

CBS

CBS

Overall much cooler for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Morning temperatures on Sunday will be in the low 40s, wind chills in the 30s, for the Chicago Marathon.

CBS

TONIGHT: Clear skies and mild. Low 63°

TUESDAY: Sunny skies and very warm. High 87°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. A 20% chance of rain in the afternoon. High 83°

CBS