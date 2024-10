Sunny, cooler start to the week in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cooler and pleasant week is ahead in the Chicago area.

Monday's highs will be in the upper 60s with lows in the 40s by the evening.

High temperatures climb to the 70s on Tuesday as a warming trend continues through midweek.

By Friday highs reach the 80s.