First Alert Weather: Sunny, comfortable temps before next warmup

First Alert Weather: Dry, sunny start to workweek

CHICAGO (CBS) -- No umbrellas are needed as dry weather continues for the next couple of days.

Temperatures will be comfortable Sunday before warming back up next week.

We'll keep this weather through the workweek with a slight chance of storms on Thursday.

Today:

Mostly sunny. High 81.

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Low 63.

Tomorrow:

More sunshine. High 83.