First Alert Weather: Sunny, comfortable temps before next warmup

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- No umbrellas are needed as dry weather continues for the next couple of days. 

Temperatures will be comfortable Sunday before warming back up next week.

We'll keep this weather through the workweek with a slight chance of storms on Thursday.  

Today:

Mostly sunny. High 81.

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Low 63.

Tomorrow:

More sunshine. High 83.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on July 30, 2023 / 7:21 AM

