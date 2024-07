Sunny and warm day ahead in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two more pleasant summer days ahead of a hot stretch of days.

Friday's highs will be in the 80s with sunny skies.

Warmer winds boost highs Saturday and Sunday into the middle and upper 80s.

Scattered storms develop by Sunday as heat builds.

Multiple rounds of storms are possible next week. Some of these could be strong or severe.