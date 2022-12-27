Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and less cold

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Sunny with chilly temps
First Alert Weather: Sunny with chilly temps 02:41

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A couple of quiet and dry days ahead of a significant warmup. 

daypart-5-panel-today-15.png
CBS News Chicago

Sun returns today as temperatures rebound into the middle and upper 20s. Turning breezy as the day wears on, pushing wind chills in the teens. Temperatures remain steady tonight before getting above freezing tomorrow. 

high-temperatures-5-day-records.png
CBS News Chicago

We'll break above freezing for the first time in six days tomorrow. 50s for both Thursday and Friday as light rain develops. 

weekend-forecast-10.png
CBS News Chicago

TODAY: NOT QUITE AS COLD, BLUSTERY HIGH: 26

TONIGHT: NEARLY STEADY TEMPERATURES LOW: 23

TOMORROW: WINDY & MILDER HIGH: 42

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-am-20.png
CBS News Chicago
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on December 27, 2022 / 6:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.