CHICAGO (CBS) — A sunny weekend is ahead in Chicago.

Friday's highs will be in the upper 70s.

Dangerous lakefront conditions are expected in Northwest Indiana with waves reaching 3 to 6 feet. A Beach hazard state in place for Porter and LaPorte counties until Saturday afternoon.

A pleasant weekend is ahead with highs in the 70s.

Warmer temperatures arrive next week with highs in the 80s.