Sunday afternoon Chicago storms prompt ground stop at O'Hare International Airport

Another day of storms has prompted a ground stop at O'Hare International Airport.

There was no rain falling in downtown Chicago as of 4:30 p.m., and Midway International Airport was not affected. But the Federal Aviation Administration said there was a ground stop due at O'Hare due to thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service said isolated and scattered storms would develop through the afternoon, with the relatively highest coverage in the Chicago area along the lake breeze.

Downpours, lightning strikes, and gusty winds are among the risks.

A small cell of storms popped up late Sunday afternoon, and there were concerns that flooding could result. There were reports of flooding along 99th Street in Oak Lawn.

