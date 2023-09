First Alert Weather: Sunny with 70s for highs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pleasant, sunny, and comfortable weekend ahead.

It'll become slightly cooler next week, with a few showers early in the week. Showers return Monday evening through Tuesday morning with highs near 70 and lows in the 50s.

Today:

Mostly sunny. High 74.

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Low 58.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. High 79.

