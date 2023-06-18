Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Summer weather returns with week-long stay

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Temps increase as summer weather returns
First Alert Weather: Temps increase as summer weather returns 01:02

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summer weather is back and it will continue for about a week - leaving us some slim rain chances.

We'll have highs in the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies for the upcoming week.  

Today:

Mostly sunny with increasing clouds. High 85. Cooler along the lake.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy. Low near 60.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. High near 85.

