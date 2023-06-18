First Alert Weather: Summer weather returns with week-long stay
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summer weather is back and it will continue for about a week - leaving us some slim rain chances.
We'll have highs in the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies for the upcoming week.
Today:
Mostly sunny with increasing clouds. High 85. Cooler along the lake.
Tonight:
Partly cloudy. Low near 60.
Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy. High near 85.
