First Alert Weather: Summer weather returns with week-long stay

First Alert Weather: Temps increase as summer weather returns

First Alert Weather: Temps increase as summer weather returns

First Alert Weather: Temps increase as summer weather returns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summer weather is back and it will continue for about a week - leaving us some slim rain chances.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

We'll have highs in the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies for the upcoming week.

CBS News Chicago

Today:

Mostly sunny with increasing clouds. High 85. Cooler along the lake.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy. Low near 60.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. High near 85.