Street, sidewalk closures begin ahead of Suenos Music Fest in Grant Park

Road closures near Grant Park underway ahead of Memorial Day Festival

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Getting around could be tricky if you drive past Grant Park.

Balbo is closed from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

It's in preparation for the Suenos Chicago Music Festival.

The event will be over Memorial Day weekend but rolling street closures have already begun - lasting through June 1.

Stretches of sidewalks on Balbo, Columbus, Michigan, and DuSable will also be closed.