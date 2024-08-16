Woman originally from Naperville found safe in South Carolina

Watch CBS News
By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman, 27-year-old Jessica Rapsys, originally from Naperville, who went missing in South Carolina, is now safe.

She was reported missing after not showing up at her aunt's house on Tuesday. Police found her car with the keys still inside and her cell phone nearby.

A family friend said she was found after walking out of an abandoned building. Now, the Allendale County Sheriff said she is being taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation. 

Her family said they're thankful to all those who searched for her and is now requesting privacy.

