Suburban police teaming up to go after burglars targeting video gambling machines

Police in Chicago's south and southwest suburbs are teaming up to target thieves targeting video gambling machines, which have become an increasingly popular target for burglary crews.

A burglary crew or crews wielding sledgehammers has recently broken into businesses in Oak Lawn and Crestwood, and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

At the end of January, burglars used sledgehammers to break into Patriot Pub in Crestwood, leaving the owner stunned by how brazen the thieves appear.

Earlier this week, sledghammer-wielding thieves also broke into Hashtag 95 restaurant in Oak Lawn.

The thieves are after cash boxes for video gambling machines. Since the crew – or possibly multiple crews – have turned up the crimes in 2026, police agencies are joining forces to catch them.

"We're working on a few different strategies, but I think the number one strategy is collaboration," said Merrionette Park Police Chief Matt Ramirez.

"All the chiefs, all the suburban towns are all assembling a team, a task force," Robbins Police Chief Terry White said.

In Merrionette Park, the village is home to a handful of gambling spots, and Ramirez said he has instructed his officers to patrol more frequently, especially when these businesses are closed.

"We have, again, a small community. There are a limited number of businesses in comparison to some of the other agencies' jurisdictions. So, for us, it's a lot easier to cover these," he said.

The fact the sledgehammer-carrying crew that hit businesses in Crestwood and Oak Lawn has shown no signs of stopping, White said he doesn't believe the crime spree won't eventually spill into his village.

"Absolutely not. What we did was my team and I came together and said we need a plan. The plan is in place. We're actively patrolling, looking for it, and so we're ready," he said.

Ready when or if these thieves decide to hit another business.

Ramirez said, if you happen to spot such a crime in action, "do not get involved."

"If they can get any information, that would be good for the police," he added.

To thieves who feel emboldened because they've hit so many gaming machines, White offered a piece of advice if they come his way.

"Have a good lawyer," he said.

Police could not say with certainty if the same crew behind all of the burglaries targeting businesses with video gambling machines, but investigators are reviewing traffic camera footage to try to track them down.