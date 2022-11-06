Suburban police officer wounded during Chicago shootout

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police say an off-duty police officer was shot in the neck on the city's South Side Saturday evening.

Police say the 51-year-old female officer is with the Merrionette Park Police Department. Around 5:30 p.m., she was in her car in the 2300 block of East 103rd Street when she was shot by someone driving a white Chevrolet.

The shooter's car then crashed into a black Ford sedan nearby.

Police say the officer got out of her car, announced she is a police officer, and exchanged gunfire with the shooter. That's when she was hit.

Bullet holes were visible in a white Kia on the scene.

Another bystander was also shot in both legs but is expected to be OK.

Police say the shooter ran from the scene, but another person in their car was taken into custody.

The officer ran to the nearby 4th District police station before being taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

The Merrionette Park Police Department officer is expected to be OK after she ran to the nearest police department and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The Merrionette Park police chief said he is teaming up with the Chicago Police Department on the investigation.