Suburban Chicago woman arrested for human trafficking of Mexican migrants

(CBS) -- A woman from Highland Park entrapped four migrants from Mexico into forced labor to pay off their "debt" for safe entry into the United States, investigators in Lake County said Wednesday.

The four, who had been in the country since last summer, were rescued by police last week.

Gladys Ibanez Olea, 34, was charged on Tuesday with multiple felonies, including human trafficking and involuntary servitude, the state's attorney's office said.

In late January, Highland Park Police learned of potential human trafficking at a residence in the 500 block of Onwentsia Avenue.

On Feb. 7, several law enforcement agencies conducted a search warrant at the home and rescued a 19-year-old woman and her two-year-old son, as well as a 22-year-old woman and her 15-year-old brother. All four were relocated to safety.

Investigators said Olea arranged for the four to be illegally escorted into the United States around July 2023. Neither of the adult victims knew each other at the time, nor did the juvenile victims.

Olea promised housing, safety, and jobs, but after arriving, investigators said Olea took possession of their identification, money, and other items. Olea forced the two adults and the 15-year-old into jobs to pay off their "debt" for safe entry into the United States.

The three were forced to give the money they earned to Olea. The "debt" they owed Olea continually grew, and it appeared unlikely they could pay off the "debt," investigators said.

Police found padlocks around the kitchen cabinets and refrigerator to control when the victims ate. Olea forced the 15-year-old victim to work rather than attend school, creating a fraudulent identification to make it appear he was 19 years old.

Olea allegedly gave the two-year-old cold baths to prevent the child from falling asleep during the day to make the baby sleep longer during the night. The victims were told their remaining family in Mexico would be killed if they did not continue to comply.

Olea is being held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing.

Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement, "Human Trafficking is a real problem across the United States and right here in Lake County. I am thankful these four victims were saved from their abuser and are no longer living in fear. "