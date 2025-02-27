Suburban Chicago man once involved with Boy Scouts is accused of sexually abusing teen boys

A Montgomery, Illinois man is facing dozens of felony charges after allegedly sexually assaulting nine teenage boys over a period of 15 years.

The Kane County State's Attorney's office charged Michael Farris, 84, with dozens of felony counts. He is accused of committing the sexual abuse between January 2008 and July 2022.

Montgomery police took Farris into custody at his home on Wednesday.

In court Thursday, Farris admitted to sexual abuse and assault of four out of the five named victims. He also admitted to abusing five additional previously unknown victims.

Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser said people sometimes clear their conscience by making such confessions.

"But I can tell you that at least we can get some justice, and have an individual who did some deplorable things and admitted to it, so we can get them justice," Mosser said. "

Investigators said Farris was involved in organizations such as Boy Scouts of America and Train Club.

"Over the last 15 years of what we've known he's done, it's likely, given his involvement in the community — and some of the organizations where he made sure he had access to children — that we'll see more victims." Mosser said.

On Thursday, the Boy Scouts — now known officially as Scouting America, released a statement that Farris has been banned from scouting. Scouting America said none of the alleged victims are believed to have been involved in scouting with Farris.

Scouting America said Farris was last registered with the organization in 2000 — eight years before the first abuse allegations.

Scouting America also said it will cooperate with law enforcement as requested.

Farris will remain held in custody.