Suburban Chicago celebrates Diwali, welcoming the new year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People around the globe gathered to celebrate Diwali this weekend, including in the northwest suburbs.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports from Bartlett with more about the multi-day celebration.

Celebrations continue at the BAPS Cultural Center in Bartlett.

The center is open to the community and welcomes people of all faiths and the beauty inside and out is something you have to see in person.

Outside the building, you'll see the Mandir, which is made of Turkish limestone The word translates to place of peace, and it's where the community will come for prayer.

Volunteer Pooja Patel talked about how celebrating this new year is about bringing the community together.

On Monday, there are New Year celebrations and you'll see so many lights and colors inside. A beautiful work of art called a Rangoli comes together from a group of volunteers and 200 man-hours made of sand.

"The message of Diwali is universal. It's really talking about good versus evil and how good always triumphs. How we can bring light into our lives. And keeping that positive attitude every day. And that's really what Diwali is about. And the space is open to anybody to come and be inspired by that message," Patel said.

BAPS is a place for community a teachable space for culture and charitable donations. You're encouraged to come here find your peace and see the goodness in others.